HawkeyeReport - Bidding underway at the Chuck Long charity auction

Chuck Long and the Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities need your help.

Once again this year the Chuck Long Charity Auction is going to be virtual event. Normally the event is held at in a packed room filled with folks from the Quad Cities having a good time and raising over $125,000 bucks to help provide free therapy and assistance to children and families in the community.

But, for the second straight year, Covid-19 has forced the annual event, which is now in it’s 24th year, to go virtual once again this year.

Last year the event was a rousing success thanks to so many Hawkeye fans who dug deep and helped out a great cause. It also helped that Long and Children’s Therapy Center leader Angie Peterson secured the signature of Hayden Fry on a one of a kind helmet with his image just months before his passing.

But, none the less, the Iowa community stepped up and together we were able to hit the fundraiser goal. We need your help again this year and there are a boat load of great items for sports fans and non-sports fans at this year’s auction.

If you are a Hawkeye fan, there’s at least one more Hayden Fry signed helmet available and a couple other special Rose Bowl helmets signed by Long and some of his well-known teammates. There’s a signed Broncos helmet from Noah Fant and a Bills helmet from A.J. Epenesa. There’s a signed Iowa helmet from Tristan Wirfs, a 49ers helmet signed by George Kittle and several really cool Iowa camo football helmets that every collector will want to own.

If you are looking for gifts for non-sports fans, there are gift baskets for everyone. From family items to baskets built around some of your favorite adult beverages. And for the live auction which will take place the evening of May 1st, there will be even more items.

Bidding opened up today, April 15th and will run until the evening of May 1st.

You can get involved and start putting in your bids today at this link below. The registration process is simple and once you get registered, you can bid on your mobile device.

https://qtego.net/qlink/ctcqc

Thank you for your continued support, it is appreciated.