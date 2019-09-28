It really didn't matter who was running the ball for the Hawkeyes on Saturday because everyone was having success. Even Nate Stanley had a 10 yard rush on a quarterback sneak. When the totals came the Hawkeyes had rushed for 351 yards, which is fourth most for a team in the Ferentz era. That rushing effort was led by Toren Young and joined by Mekhi Sargent and Tyler Goodson. All three backs had more than 90 yards rushing. Young, who went over 100 yards and Sargent, who rushed for 90, discuss what went right with the run game.

