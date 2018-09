It's been a relatively quiet start to the 2018 season for Nick Easley. After leading the Hawkeyes in receptions last season, he had just one reception in the first two games. On Saturday night, he got back on track with a team high 10 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown, helping Iowa to an easy win over UNI. He talks about his performance against the Panthers and the Iowa passing game making progress heading into the Wisconsin game next week.