At 6-foot-8 and 275 pounds, offensive lineman Mitchell Walters is an intriguing prospect in the Class of 2020. The St. Louis native already holds 10 scholarship offers and recently attended a junior day with the Iowa Hawkeyes. We caught up with Walters after that trip to get the latest on Iowa's interest and where he is at in the recruiting process right now.

Q: Could you please take us through the junior day? What all did you get to see and do?

WALTERS: I got to see the Hansen football facilities and take a tour of that, and I also saw the Kinnick football stadium. I learned about the different academic opportunities, which is very important to me, and also got to hear from some of the players, which was cool.

Q: What was the biggest highlight of the day for you?

WALTERS: The biggest highlight for me was being able to hear firsthand from the players what Iowa football is really like.

Q: Sitting down with the coaches, who did you talk with and what were those conversations like?

WALTERS: I talked with Coach Woods and Coach Polasek, and the conversations were great. Coach Polasek is a high energy guy and I really like that.

Q: Did they say anything about what they might want to see before offering?

WALTERS: They mentioned wanting to do a spring evaluation before offering or having me up for a camp in the summer.

Q: Leaving Iowa City on Saturday, what was your overall impression of the Hawkeyes?

WALTERS: I liked many things about Iowa and I would love to come back for another visit to learn even more. I think the thing that appealed to me most was the culture and the history of the coaching staff. They mentioned they very rarely have coaching changes and that is very important to me.

Q: What’s next for you? Are there more visits coming up on the schedule?

WALTERS: I have been to four junior days including Mizzou, Kentucky, Iowa, and Miami-Ohio. I have visits coming up with Indiana, Iowa State, Purdue, Western Michigan, and I'm still trying to figure out a date for Illinois.

Currently, Walters holds scholarship offers from Iowa State, TCU, Northern Illinois, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Western Michigan, Miami-OH, Eastern Illinois, and McKendree.