News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-13 07:52:06 -0600') }} football Edit

Big Ten Best Bets

Will you walk up to the window and lay 52 points this week?
Will you walk up to the window and lay 52 points this week?
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

If finally happened. There had been a few sports gambling folks in the line projection business saying for several week that when Ohio State visits Rutgers on November 16th that the line would open...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}