HawkeyeReport - Big Ten Best Bets

Heading into the first weekend of Big Ten football felt like the great unknown.

Which teams would be well prepared?

Which schools will have surprise absences from their lineup?

Will the offense’s struggle or will the defenses be better than expected.

Last week I bet on the idea that the offensive side would struggle more than it did. I bet on closer games and boy was I wrong on both counts. And of course, a game like Iowa/Purdue, which I expected to go over the total, stayed under the number.

It was one of those weekends from a gambling perspective where basically nothing hit other than Rutgers feeling like they would keep it close against Michigan State.

Here are the ugly numbers:

STRAIGHT UP: 3-4

SPREAD: 1-6

OVER/UNDER: 1-6

Now we have one week of evidence so let’s apply what we learned to our picks this week.

FRIDAY

MINNESOTA AT MARYLAND

The Gophers are a 19.5 point favorite with the over/under of 60.5

Based on what we saw this past weekend, neither defense is good. I think the Gophers have a solid offense, but Maryland appears to be bad once again this year. Can they keep it close on a short week? Probably not. MINNESOTA 45 MARYLAND 17

SATURDAY

MICHIGAN STATE AT MICHIGAN

Michigan is a 24.5 favorite with the over/under of 53

One of the biggest discoveries of week on in the Big Ten was Michigan appears to be pretty good with Joe Milton at quarterback. And it’s going to be a long first season for Mel Tucker in East Lansing. Harbaugh will hand a number here. MICHIGAN 49 MICHIGAN STATE 10

PURDUE AT ILLINOIS

Purdue is a 7 point favorite with an over/under of 58.5

One of the other discoveries in week one was that Illinois pass defense isn’t good. That’s a bad thing when you are facing a Purdue team that likes to throw the ball down the field and could have Rondale Moore back to go with David Bell. PURDUE 42 ILLINOIS 14

WISCONSIN AT NEBRASKA

Wisconsin is a 3 point favorite with an over/under of 46.5

My advice with this game is stay away. Wisconsin might be down to their fourth string quarterback due to injury and Covid. And the Badgers run game is suspect this year. Line has dropped a lot since Sunday. NEBRASKA 20 WISCONSIN 13

INDIANA AT RUTGERS

Indiana is a 10.5 point favorite with an over/under of 52.5

Both teams are coming off huge wins. Indiana will be riding high after beating Penn State and Rutgers feels good after the win over Sparty. The issue is I think Indiana is pretty good and Rutgers beat an awful team. INDIANA 38 RUTGERS 17

OHIO STATE AT PENN STATE

Ohio State is a 12 point favorite with an over/under of 63.5

Who would have thought that Penn State could start 0-2? They are also missing their top two RB’s, which could be a problem. Meanwhile the Buckeyes know if they want to make the CFP they could make a statement on Saturday night. OHIO STATE 27 PENN STATE 21

The Northwestern/Iowa prediction will be published on Friday morning.

