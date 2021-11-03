Big Ten Best Bets

If you listen to Kirk Ferentz and just about every other head coach in the Big Ten, November is the month where a team should be peaking.

This is where you want your team playing at their highest level and sprinting to the finish of the season.

That sprint starts this weekend with four more regular season games left.

For the Big Ten teams, there’s still plenty of play for. In the Big Ten East, there are three schools (Ohio State, Michigan State, and Michigan) still very much alive in the race to Indianapolis and the Big Ten title game. In the Big Ten West, Wisconsin, Iowa, Purdue, and Minnesota are all still alive and kicking for trip to Indy on the first Saturday in December.

Basically, there’s still a lot of different combinations that could end up playing for a Big Ten Title.

That’s what makes this month so much fun. It’s the head to head games on Saturday’s this month and the championship will be decided head to head on the field.

As far as the pick last week, we did ok.

5-2 Straight Up, 3-4 Against The Spread, and 4-3 on the game total.

OVERALL THIS SEASON

STRAIGHT UP: 57-14

AGAINST THE SPREAD: 37-34

OVER/UNDER TOTAL: 40-31

ILLINOIS AT MINNESOTA

The Gophers are 15.5 point favorites with a total of 43.5 points

Illinois is 5-4 against the spread this year and they have gone under the total in eight of nine games this year. Minnesota has cover the spread in five of their last six, including four in a row. They have also gone under the total in four of their last six contests. MINNESOTA 24 ILLINOIS 6

OHIO STATE AT NEBRASKA

The Buckeyes are 14.5 point favorites with a total of 64 points

Ohio State has covered the total in four of their last five games, but did not cover last week. They have also gone over in four of their last six contests. After covering five straight spreads, Nebraska has failed to cover in the last three games. They have gone over the total in three of the last four games. OHIO STATE 42 NEBRASKA 21

WISCONSIN AT RUTGERS

The Badgers are 12 point favorites with a total of 37.5 points

Wisconsin is 4-4 against the spread, but they have covered the spread in three of the last four. They have also gone under the total in three of the last four. Rutgers is 4-3 against the thread, but failed to cover in three of the last four. They have also gone under the total in five of their last six games. WISCONSIN 23 RUTGERS 7

PENN STATE AT MARYLAND

The Nittany Lions are 10 point favorites with a total of 55.5 points

Penn State has failed to cover the spread in three of their last five games and they have gone under in three of their last four contests. Maryland has failed to cover in their last four games and they have gone over in three of their last four games. PENN STATE 31 MARYLAND 17

MICHIGAN STATE AT PURDUE

The Spartans are 3 point favorites with the total of 54 points

Michigan State has covered the spread in seven of their eight games this year. They have gone under in four of their last six games. Purdue has failed to cover in four of their last six games. They have gone under the total of seven of their eight games this season. MICHIGAN STATE 23 PURDUE 17

INDIANA AT MICHIGAN

The Wolverines are 19 point favorites with the total of 50 points

Indiana has failed to cover the spread in five of their last six contests. They have gone over the total in four of the last six games. Michigan has covered the spread in six of their eight games. They have gone over the total in four of the last six games. MICHIGAN 38 INDIANA 17

IOWA AT NORTHWESTERN

The Hawkeyes are 12 point favorites with the total of 40.5 points

Iowa has failed to cover the spread in three of their last five games. They have gone under in six of eight games this year, including the last two. Northwestern has failed to cover the spread in six of eight games this season. They have also gone under in three of their last five games. PICK COMING ON FRIDAY MORNING