Big Ten Best Bets
If you enjoy gambling, then you are probably aware of Bad Beats on ESPN.It’s a staple of the Scott Van Pelt Show every Monday night, following the end of Monday Night Football. It’s SVP and his coh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news