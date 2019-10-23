Big Ten Best Bets
Every once in a while you get a complete shocker in college football.A week earlier, Georgia was a 21 point favorite when they hosted South Carolina. The Bulldogs struggled to move the ball and Sou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news