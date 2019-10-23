News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 08:46:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Big Ten Best Bets

A good slate of games this weekend in the Big Ten. Time to place your bets.
A good slate of games this weekend in the Big Ten. Time to place your bets.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

Every once in a while you get a complete shocker in college football.A week earlier, Georgia was a 21 point favorite when they hosted South Carolina. The Bulldogs struggled to move the ball and Sou...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}