Earlier today, the Big Ten released its conference schedule for the 2023-2024 season. Here is the schedule that Iowa will face.

To help evaluate the schedule, let’s take a look at a quick tier ranking for Big Ten teams as they stand today. Note: this could change significantly between now and November with things like injuries. Here is a link to last year’s standings for reference.

Tier 1-- Conference Favorites: Iowa, Ohio State, Indiana

It seems likely that one of Iowa, Ohio State, or Indiana will win the Big Ten next year. Each returns significant pieces from last year’s team, and each has at least one of the conference’s best players.

Tier 2 -- Top 25 Teams: Maryland and Illinois

Maryland lost several significant contributors, but always seems to reload and be right in the conference race. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Terps jump up to Tier 1 by conference play, but at the moment they appear to be a step behind.

Illinois looked like a team on the rise last year, but faded down the stretch. The Illini return most of their top contributors, so they are a decent bet to take a step forward this year.

Tier 3 -- NCAA Tournament Teams: Michigan, Purdue, Nebraska

Michigan lost three of its top four scorers. The Wolverines have recruited well in recent years, so I expect to see them back up in a higher tier soon, but next year could be a step back.

Purdue returns most of its top contributors but not leading scorer Lasha Petree. The Boilermakers could certainly take a step above this, but that remains to be seen.

Last year, Nebraska was like Illinois this year. The Cornhuskers were a Tier 3 team that returned most of its key contributors. But instead of progressing, the Huskers regressed and missed the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers still have plenty of talent, but need to prove that last year was a fluke.

Tier 4 -- Everyone Else

You could probably break the remaining teams down between mid-pack teams and bottom of the conference teams, but for purposes of the schedule it doesn’t matter too much. Iowa will be a favorite against all of these teams whether they play them home or away.