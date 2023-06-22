Big Ten Releases 2023-24 WBB Opponents
Earlier today, the Big Ten released its conference schedule for the 2023-2024 season. Here is the schedule that Iowa will face.
Home Only: Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State
Away Only: Maryland, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers
Home and Away: Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Wisconsin
BIG TEN TIER RANKING
To help evaluate the schedule, let’s take a look at a quick tier ranking for Big Ten teams as they stand today. Note: this could change significantly between now and November with things like injuries. Here is a link to last year’s standings for reference.
Tier 1-- Conference Favorites: Iowa, Ohio State, Indiana
It seems likely that one of Iowa, Ohio State, or Indiana will win the Big Ten next year. Each returns significant pieces from last year’s team, and each has at least one of the conference’s best players.
Tier 2 -- Top 25 Teams: Maryland and Illinois
Maryland lost several significant contributors, but always seems to reload and be right in the conference race. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Terps jump up to Tier 1 by conference play, but at the moment they appear to be a step behind.
Illinois looked like a team on the rise last year, but faded down the stretch. The Illini return most of their top contributors, so they are a decent bet to take a step forward this year.
Tier 3 -- NCAA Tournament Teams: Michigan, Purdue, Nebraska
Michigan lost three of its top four scorers. The Wolverines have recruited well in recent years, so I expect to see them back up in a higher tier soon, but next year could be a step back.
Purdue returns most of its top contributors but not leading scorer Lasha Petree. The Boilermakers could certainly take a step above this, but that remains to be seen.
Last year, Nebraska was like Illinois this year. The Cornhuskers were a Tier 3 team that returned most of its key contributors. But instead of progressing, the Huskers regressed and missed the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers still have plenty of talent, but need to prove that last year was a fluke.
Tier 4 -- Everyone Else
You could probably break the remaining teams down between mid-pack teams and bottom of the conference teams, but for purposes of the schedule it doesn’t matter too much. Iowa will be a favorite against all of these teams whether they play them home or away.
HOME AND AWAY TEAMS
Last year Iowa played each of the Top 6 teams in the conference on the road. The Hawks lost three of those games (at Illinois, at Maryland, and at Indiana). That difficult schedule likely cost Iowa a share of the Big Ten regular season title, but also came with a benefit: Iowa had a loaded resume come NCAA Tournament time. That helped Iowa earn the top overall 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and ultimately gave Iowa a favorable path to the Final Four.
Playing two games against Ohio State and Indiana this year is similar. In terms of maximizing Iowa’s chances to win at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title, playing both of them twice will make things much more difficult. But it will also increase Iowa’s strength of schedule and give the Hawkeyes four opportunities for marquee wins. It’s also great that Iowa fans will get to see both teams in Carver.
Otherwise, Iowa should be a heavy favorite to sweep Minnesota and Wisconsin, and will be a decent favorite in its game at Nebraska too.
AWAY ONLY
If you’re only going to play a team once in conference, you prefer that the game be played at home to maximize your chances of beating that opponent and holding the tiebreaker over them for conference tournament seeding.
With that in mind, Iowa was unlucky in that its only game against Maryland this year is on the road. Iowa never seems to play well at Maryland, so that could be another tough game this year.
Iowa’s trip to Purdue could also be challenging. Iowa was generally very good or great in the postseason last year with its Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game against Purdue the only real exception.
Iowa was fortunate to draw Northwestern and Rutgers as away-only opponents. Both finished near the bottom of the conference last year, and Iowa should be heavy favorites over them even on the road.
HOME ONLY
The Illinois loss last year stands out in particular as a game Iowa should have won. If the Hawks had done so, they would have split the Big Ten regular season title with Indiana. The Illini will likely be better than they were last season, so it could be fortunate that Iowa will face them at home.
Recent Iowa teams have also struggled somewhat in games at Michigan, though last year’s team was a notable exception. Still, Iowa will be happy that their only matchup with the Wolverines is at Carver this season.
Michigan State and Penn State are Tier 4 teams that could nonetheless give teams trouble while playing at home. Iowa saw that firsthand last year when it was lucky to leave East Lansing with an overtime victory. Penn State added former Maryland star Ashley Owusu as a transfer, so the Lady Lions could take a step forward. Iowa avoids two potentially tricky road games by playing both at home only.
OVERALL
Iowa played the Big Ten’s toughest schedule last year. This year’s schedule shouldn’t be quite as tough. The Hawks will play four marquee games against Indiana and Ohio State and will also face tough road trips to Maryland and Purdue. That should be balanced out by playing some of the conference’s second and third tier teams at home only and by playing some of the conference’s worst teams on the road.