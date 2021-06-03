Bohannon back on the court

Jordan Bohannon has made plenty of headlines in his Iowa career, both on the court hitting big shots, and off of it for his public battles with the NCAA over name, image, and likeness issues.

Recently, the Hawkeye guard who is returning for his sixth and final year in an Iowa uniform, made some unfortunate headlines after Bohannon was assaulted outside an Iowa City bar. The University of Iowa said in their press release the following day that Bohannon had sustained a “serious head injury” in the altercation, which was captured on video tape and circulated on social meda.

The good news for Bohannon is that he is feeling much better just over a week later.

“He is full go today and he will be out there today,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery on Thursday afternoon. “I don’t know exactly what I am allowed to say, but at the time it was a serious head injury and he has recovered.”

Bohannon is already Iowa’s all-time three point shooter and second in Big Ten history, and he is the Hawkeyes all-time leader in assists. He is excited to get out on the floor and play basketball.

“I think he’s in a really good place,” McCaffery said. “Obviously it was an unfortunate situation that he had to deal with, but I think he’s done really well with how he’s dealt with it, and (he’s) anxious to get back on the floor.”

If Joe Wieskamp doesn’t return for his senior year, Bohannon will be Iowa’s leading returning scorer after averaging 10.6 points per game after starting all 31 games last season. Bohannon is able to return for a sixth year after student-athletes were given the opportunity to use last year as a free season due to Covid-19.

“We felt like someone who was an elite shooter would really help this team and he saw the same thing and wants to help us in any way he can,” McCaffery said. “He will be playing the two and my thought process is to get him as many shots as we can.”

In other health related updates, Fran McCaffery said that his oldest son, Connor, is ahead of schedule in his recovery from surgery on both of his hips. McCaffery said he’s doing work in the pool and hopes to be cleared by sometime in September.

McCaffery also said that both Joe Toussaint and Ahron Ulis are not practicing with the team, but should be shortly. Toussaint is recovering from ankle surgery and Ulis is almost back from wrist surgery.