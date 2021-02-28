HawkeyeReport - Bohannon becomes Iowa's assist leader

While Jordan Bohannon is one of the top three point shooters in Big Ten Conference history, the statistic he is most proud of is handing out assists. On Sunday afternoon, the Iowa point guard, who some didn't think was a point guard, passed Jeff Horner and became Iowa's all-time leader in assists.

Bohannon talks about his setting the record and what it meant to him in the moment, what this win means to the Hawkeyes this season, and how they ended up wearing their gold jersey's on the road.

