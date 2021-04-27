HawkeyeReport - Bohannon discuss his return to Iowa

In a lot of ways, Jordan Bohannon said he felt like he was being re-recruited again to Iowa by Hawkeye head coach Fran McCaffery. The two engaged in discussions in the past two weeks to figure out a path forward for the veteran guard to return and also not upset the delicate balance of the Iowa roster.



With C.J. Fredrick leaving the opportunity became clearer for Bohannon to return to the Hawkeyes for a sixth season, this time as a shooting guard. He discusses this process and the discussions with McCaffery to return, how the loss of Fredrick led to the return, and if he will still be involved in the Name, Image, and Likeness discussions in the state and nationally.

