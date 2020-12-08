HawkeyeReport - Bohannon finds the range in Hawkeye win

While he denied that he was playing possum, there's no doubt that Jordan Bohannon loves the big stage and the big moment. In fact, the bigger the moment, the more he seems to relish being in the middle of it. In Iowa's first big test of the season, the senior guard and his teammates passed it with flying colors. Bohannon poured in a season high 24 points in Iowa's victory over UNC in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. He discusses his shooting finding the range and his confidence in this Iowa team following the victory.

