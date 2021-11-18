Bohannon gets emotional discussing three point record

After the final buzzer sounded, Jordan Bohannon made his way over to courtside seats where he parents always sit. He embraced his parents, particularly his father, who ironically was celebrating his birthday. He got quite a present this year as his son, Jordan, set the all-time Big Ten record for three point field goals made.



Following the victory, Bohannon talked about what the record means to him, sharing that moment with his dad, who has been there every day for years taking him to the gym to get up 500 makes before school, and he talks about what is has meant to play for his dream school.

