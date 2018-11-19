After helping the Hawkeyes win the 2K Classic at Madison Square Garden, Jordan Bohannon joined Chris Street's parents (Mike and Patti) in St. Louis for the Musial Awards ceremony. Each year the Musial Awards recognize great moments in sportsmanship and in this case it was the Iowa point guard intentionally missing a free throw so Chris Street's name would remain in the record books. He talks about how moving the entire experience was for him to be there with the Street family.

