Bohannon injured in assault

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior basketball player Jordan Bohannon was physical assaulted early Sunday morning in Iowa City. Bohannon is recovering after receiving medical attention to treat a serious head injury.

“Thankfully Jordan is recovering well after being attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him,” said Iowa head basketball coach Fran McCaffery. “We were made aware of the incident immediately. We are grateful that friends who were with Jordan at the time kept the incident from escalating. His health is our number one concern.”