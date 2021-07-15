Bohannon on his return, his role, and rivalries

Jordan Bohannon has never been shy about engaging with opponents, either on the court or in the dangerous world of social media. With his return for a six year, the veteran guard will once again be on the radar of opponents on and off the court and he's perfectly fine with it. In fact, he enjoys it and feels it's what makes sports fun.



On Thursday, Bohannon met with the media to discuss his return for a sixth year and the important conversation he had with Joe Toussaint once he decided to come back and play another year with the Hawkeyes. He also updates his health and has a few things to stay about anticipated rivalry games this winter.

