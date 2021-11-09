Bohannon on the hot shooting Hawkeyes

Coming into the season there were questions about how good of a shooting team the Hawkeyes would be. If the opening game is any indication, Iowa is going to be a pretty good shooting club.



It helps when you have a player who is closing in on becoming the all-time leader in made three point field goals in Big Ten history on your side. Jordan Bohannon knocked down six of his eight three point attempts and pulled within four of the record. He talks about the defensive intensity from the Hawkeyes, the fast start that the team got off to, and the play of Keegan Murray.

