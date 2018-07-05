Jordan Bohannon misses playing in the Prime Time League, but he feels that at the end of the day, it's given the team time to work with the coaches and he believes it will pay off this year. The junior guard still feels the bitter sting of last season and says that perhaps the Hawkeyes will be a little more under the radar heading into next year and feels they could surprise some people. He also talks about the emphasis on defense, Joe Weiskamp dunking on Tyler Cook, and the continuing slimming down of Cordell Pemsl.

