Norwalk point guard Bowen Born has seen his scholarship list continue to grow and was recently able to play in front of the coaches at the University of Iowa.

“Yes, they watched us play in Dallas.”

Born admits that the Hawkeyes continue to keep an eye on him.

“Coach Speraw and I text occasionally, and they have been in contact with my high school coach.

The Iowa program is one that Born has respects for.

“I like Iowa," said Born. "I went on a visit my sophomore year and it was a good experience. The atmosphere is pretty special.”

Born feels that his bond with the Hawkeye staff is something he has enjoyed.

“(It has been) pretty good," Born said. "I don’t talk much with them, but my relationship with Coach Speraw has been good.”

A number of scholarships remain on the table for Born at this point.

“UNI, Drake, South Dakota, Indiana State, and Toledo.”

Born has heard from Iowa and a number of other schools as well.

“Yes, Creighton, Iowa, Bradley, Nebraska-Omaha, Minnesota, North Dakota, UMKC, and Colorado State are all schools I talk to pretty regularly," he said. "Also, Boston College, Green Bay State, Rice, Brown, and Penn.”

Visits are something Born hopes to do going forward.

“This spring, I haven’t visited any schools, but I have talked to UNI, Drake, Toledo, and Indiana State about visiting this summer.”

Born has plans to make a final decision late this fall.

“I will probably decide around the start of basketball season senior year.”

There are a few different factors that Born will use to help him make a final decision.

“I think just being able to feel comfortable and having a great connection with the players and coaching staff will be the biggest factors for me.”

Born has been pleased with how his team has played this off-season on the AAU circuit.

“It’s been going really well," said Born. "It took us some time to get adjusted to the AAU physicality, but once we did that, we have been playing really well together.”

There remain a number of goals that Born hopes to accomplish before the season wraps up at the end of the summer.

“Just continue to do well on the Adidas Circuit," Born said. "It’s good to go to different tournaments and get to play some of the top teams and players. We qualified for the Finale in July, so hopefully we can go down there and win a lot of games.”