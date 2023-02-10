Bracketology Watch, 2/10: Here Come The Hawkeyes
With Selection Sunday mere weeks away, the Iowa Hawkeyes' resurgence in men's basketball has turned their NCAA tournament hopes from an ambitious goal to a realistic one. At 15-9 (7-6), the Hawkeyes are still a few wins away from "lock" status, especially if they continue to struggle on the road (1-5 away from home in B1G play), but for now this team's penchant for splashy wins has bolstered its resume in the eyes of prognosticators.
WHAT WAS AND WHAT WILL BE
Iowa finished a three-game homestand in dramatic fashion on Saturday, upending Illinois 81-79 in one of the Hawkeyes' most competitive games of the year. The win gave Iowa its eighth victory of the season over a projected* tournament team, and the schedule gods smiled on Iowa as it got four days between that slugfest and a trip to West Lafayette to face #1 Purdue.
*"Projected" here means being placed onto a seed line by the Bracket Matrix; Seton Hall being in four brackets out of 99 doesn't quite get the job done.
The layoff, unfortunately, did little for Iowa as the Boilermakers coasted to an 87-73 victory that was never plausibly in doubt. It turns out that playing at the #1 team in the nation is, in fact, difficult. More on that situation as it develops.
Iowa returns to weekend action with a trip to lowly Minnesota on Sunday; the Gophers are currently suffering from depth issues and had to reschedule a game earlier this week against Illinois. The Gophers are also suffering from "glaring lack of talent" issues, which is a condition likely to last the rest of the season, so as long as Iowa stays focused and disciplined that should be a victory that has about as much effect on its March seeding as the loss at Purdue did. Which is to say, none.
A home bout with Ohio State looms on Thursday as well. Iowa owes the Buckeyes some vengeance after OSU throttled Iowa at the Value City Arena approximately three weeks ago. That remains the Buckeyes' only victory since a January 1 victory at Northwestern, and it's a prime opportunity for Iowa to (ahem) buck its trend of dropping games against the underbelly of the Big Ten.
THE NET
KenPom: 32nd out of 363
KenPom SOS: 17th
KenPom Non-Con SOS: 244th
NET ranking: 35th
NET Q1 record: 7-6
NET SOS: 27th
Thankfully, the NCAA Committee doesn't strictly use NET ratings — that would make this whole process dreadfully boring — but Iowa lurking closer to the dreaded 8/9 pool in the algorithmic rankings is enough to tap the brakes on the most optimistic visions of how Selection Sunday shakes out.
Obviously, the Hawkeyes have plenty of opportunities to earn their way into higher consideration, but this is starting to look like a rare instance of a Fran McCaffery-era Iowa squad being seeded above what its efficiency ratings would suggest.
BRACKETS
Bracket Matrix Composite (Feb. 9): 7-seed, avg. seed of 6.79
Bennett (Athletic) (Feb. 10): 6-seed vs. Boise State (Greensboro, opposite Virginia-Colgate)
Lunardi (ESPN) (Feb. 10): 6-seed vs. New Mexico/Kentucky (Orlando, opposite Baylor-Furman)
DeCourcy (TSN/FOX/BTN) (Feb. 10): 7-seed vs. Nevada (no site projected, opposite Tennessee-Youngstown State)
Palm (CBS) (Feb. 10): 7-seed vs. Arkansas (Des Moines, opposite Virginia-Colgate)
Dobbertean (SBN) (Feb. 10): 7-seed vs. USC (Denver, opposite Texas-Youngstown State)
The experts' opinions of Iowa slot the Hawkeyes into a pretty narrow window with about a month of the regular season still to play, but the opponents and pod sites are, well, all over the place. That's to be expected though; Iowa's unlikely to have its seeding options limited with no Big Ten teams likely to earn a 2- or 3-seed (only Purdue is "close," and you'd sooner move Zach Edey off the block than get the Boilermakers off the 1-line).
Even with a variety of opponents and sites in play, Iowa's quest for another Sweet 16 still looks daunting. Tennessee in particular would be a brutal second-round matchup, as the most efficient defense in KenPom by a fairly comfortable margin. Baylor, meanwhile, holds KenPom's most efficient offense and plays a pretty stock-standard tempo; putting Iowa on the floor with the Bears might be a race to 90.
There isn't much in the way of ~spice~ in the projections, with one obvious exception: Mike DeCourcy's projection against Nevada, who's still led by You Know Who. It would be that coach's first time facing the Hawkeyes since unceremoniously fleeing to New Mexico after the 2007 season, and his first time leading Nevada to the NCAA Tournament in four seasons. It's just one projection out of several, in the middle of February — which is to say it's very unlikely to hold — but the Hawkeye faithful's bloodlust in this one would make ISU's trips to Carver-Hawkeye Arena look like episodes of Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood.
Also, we couldn't help but smile at Joe Lunardi potentially extending Iowa's recent postseason rivalry with Kentucky back into men's basketball. Gotta have a rubber match after the Music City Bowl and Citrus Bowl, evidently.
One last eye-catching note: Jerry Palm still has Iowa playing in Des Moines, while 4-seed Iowa State is given the Albany pod. That would be a perfect recipe to get both Cyclones and UVA fans within spitting distance of a boycott (ISU the more likely of the two fan bases to do the spitting), and for that reason it's extremely unlikely to happen. Palm is not always wrong, but CBS affiliation aside, his track record is wobbly enough that if he's projecting something out of the ordinary, it's safe to ignore it.