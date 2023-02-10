With Selection Sunday mere weeks away, the Iowa Hawkeyes' resurgence in men's basketball has turned their NCAA tournament hopes from an ambitious goal to a realistic one. At 15-9 (7-6), the Hawkeyes are still a few wins away from "lock" status, especially if they continue to struggle on the road (1-5 away from home in B1G play), but for now this team's penchant for splashy wins has bolstered its resume in the eyes of prognosticators.

WHAT WAS AND WHAT WILL BE

Iowa finished a three-game homestand in dramatic fashion on Saturday, upending Illinois 81-79 in one of the Hawkeyes' most competitive games of the year. The win gave Iowa its eighth victory of the season over a projected* tournament team, and the schedule gods smiled on Iowa as it got four days between that slugfest and a trip to West Lafayette to face #1 Purdue. *"Projected" here means being placed onto a seed line by the Bracket Matrix; Seton Hall being in four brackets out of 99 doesn't quite get the job done. The layoff, unfortunately, did little for Iowa as the Boilermakers coasted to an 87-73 victory that was never plausibly in doubt. It turns out that playing at the #1 team in the nation is, in fact, difficult. More on that situation as it develops. Iowa returns to weekend action with a trip to lowly Minnesota on Sunday; the Gophers are currently suffering from depth issues and had to reschedule a game earlier this week against Illinois. The Gophers are also suffering from "glaring lack of talent" issues, which is a condition likely to last the rest of the season, so as long as Iowa stays focused and disciplined that should be a victory that has about as much effect on its March seeding as the loss at Purdue did. Which is to say, none. A home bout with Ohio State looms on Thursday as well. Iowa owes the Buckeyes some vengeance after OSU throttled Iowa at the Value City Arena approximately three weeks ago. That remains the Buckeyes' only victory since a January 1 victory at Northwestern, and it's a prime opportunity for Iowa to (ahem) buck its trend of dropping games against the underbelly of the Big Ten.

THE NET

KenPom: 32nd out of 363

KenPom SOS: 17th

KenPom Non-Con SOS: 244th

NET ranking: 35th

NET Q1 record: 7-6

NET SOS: 27th Thankfully, the NCAA Committee doesn't strictly use NET ratings — that would make this whole process dreadfully boring — but Iowa lurking closer to the dreaded 8/9 pool in the algorithmic rankings is enough to tap the brakes on the most optimistic visions of how Selection Sunday shakes out. Obviously, the Hawkeyes have plenty of opportunities to earn their way into higher consideration, but this is starting to look like a rare instance of a Fran McCaffery-era Iowa squad being seeded above what its efficiency ratings would suggest.

BRACKETS