Hands up if you saw this coming after the January 1 loss at Penn State: Iowa has a real shot at a double bye for the men's Big Ten Tournament this March. The Hawkeyes sit at 8-6 in Big Ten play with six regular-season games left to play, just a game back of Indiana and Northwestern who are tied for second place at 9-5. Iowa has, of course, beaten both the Hoosiers and Wildcats already, and of the three teams tied with the Hawkeyes at 8-6, Iowa has beaten two (Maryland, Illinois) and lost to one (Michigan State). Games remain at IU and Northwestern and at home against the Spartans — those will factor heavily into how the Big Ten shakes out. Purdue is a mortal lock to win the Big Ten; it's how the next three seeds shake out where the drama is. Iowa is projected by most statistical sites to finish 11-9, but 12-8 looks like a consensus top-4 (and double-bye) team in the conference. And let's be clear: a double-bye would be excellent news for the Hawkeyes, both in the pursuit of a repeat BTT championship and for the NCAA Tournament. From a tourney resume perspective, the best-case scenario for a Thursday game would be against an NIT-caliber foe like Penn State or Wisconsin. That's likely 40 competitive minutes against a team that only offers downside to Iowa's total body of work, and it's 40 more minutes than the next round's double-bye opponent will have on its legs. Plus, the Hawkeyes' first-round upset loss to Richmond in last year's Big Dance would certainly seem to indicate that playing basketball games on four consecutive days is in fact trouble with as little as three days' rest before the first round.

Most of all, we've seen numerous times that the Big Ten Tournament rarely results in a significant bump on NCAA Selection Sunday; whether that's a conscious decision by the selection committee or just a function of ~35 games already being on the teams' resume, it's hard to say, but it is what it is. Thus, if Iowa were to make a repeat trip to the BTT finals, it should want quality of opponents over quantity. Onto the fun stuff.

WHAT WAS AND WHAT WILL BE

Iowa indeed came away from Minnesota with a 12-point victory, although the margin staying at single digits for most of the game against a bottom-dweller likely did little to assuage fears about Iowa's road play in the Big Ten. Still, the Hawkeyes never trailed, and it took a slew of tough makes by Minnesota and an equal amount of missed layups by Iowa to keep the game close. Neither proved sustainable in the last 10 minutes of the game, and Iowa's efficiency metrics barely moved as a result of the game. TLDR: it was fine. Thursday's home date with Ohio State looms, and the trip to Northwestern on Sunday evening looks very spicy all of a sudden, after the Wildcats' stunning Sunday upset of No. 1 Purdue with a late rally. Sure, Iowa beat Northwestern handily at home in late January, but the 16-point margin belied the competitiveness of the game; the 'Cats led by as many as nine points late in the first half, and Iowa didn't take its final lead until about 10 minutes remained in the game. Expect a competitive battle in Evanston.

THE NET

KenPom: 34th out of 363

KenPom SOS: 22nd

KenPom Non-Con SOS: 254th

NET ranking: 39th

NET Q1 record: 7-6

NET SOS: 52nd Some small dips from Iowa in this latest batch of metrics, some of which are a natural result of only having played Minnesota since the last update and some of which come from some unfavorable results from around the country. Iowa State has lost four of five, including a home loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday. Of course, the Big 12 is plausibly the most competitive conference, top-to-bottom, that college basketball has ever seen — the only reason anyone's winning that league is because someone has to — but seeing some gleam taken off Iowa's crown jewel non-conference win isn't great. Ditto for Clemson, who has lost three straight in the ACC and is suddenly a real threat to miss the NCAA tournament, despite rushing out to a 10-1 record in conference play before this slide. Nobody ever thought Clemson was a high-seed candidate in the NCAA or anything, but even after occupying the ACC penthouse for most of conference play, the 20-point drubbing UNC handed to Clemson on Saturday has pushed the Tigers' KenPom rank down to 80, their lowest of the season. Seton Hall is still a "next four out"-level team. TCU is in danger of slipping to a consensus 6 seed. Duke is one of the safest bubble teams, but still: a bubble team. Very few favors being done here for Iowa's non-conference resume.

BRACKETS