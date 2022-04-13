Braithwaite happy with training progress

It's been another solid off-season training year for the Iowa football team under the direction of strength and conditioning coach Rai Braithwaite. He met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the growth that he's seen, the differences in training, and the challenge of keeping it interesting for his players.



Q: Can you talk about the Hawkeye Challenge and what that has been like?

BRAITHWAITE: So those are formed by the team. There are team captains and they select their teams, the way they see fit. Coaches have nothing to do with as I've been doing with it, they select the teams and once you do, and it's still formulated in the same way it's all organic from the team, team player but player driven.

Q: Have you seen any difference the last few years? Are they still kind of exactly like they always have been very, very competitive and respectful.

BRAITHWAITE: I haven't seen huge differences. First of all the captains are chosen by the players, getting the honor of being a captain is a big deal.

Guys wait their turn as younger guys and look at the older guys and eventually I could see myself being a captain and they get to a point on the team where they've earned the respect of a teammates and get voted as Captain. They take it very seriously.

And that seriousness kind of bleeds through everybody else in the team. They understand that the one of the keys and one of the best things that comes out of the Hawkeye championship is the development of accountability and starts with self-accountability. If you're a captain like your backyard better be cleaned with everything academically, socially, and athletically.

Once again, when they get to that point, they understand the importance of it and they hand those lessons down to the younger guys. Then guys eventually run with those lessons and they become captains and it's kind of like a self-perpetuating system that we have in place.

Q: Do you or do you adjust the training with the positions which like, for example, Logan Jones switches from defense to offense? Do you have to adjust his training at all?

BRAITHWAITE: Not really.

He's already one of the stronger guys on the team. So strengthening isn't really Logan's limiting factor. There are other things speed and change direction wise that he can improve on.

Lean body mass is going to be an issue with well, I shouldn't say an issue but something that he can kind of get a little bit bigger with the position change. I don't know how much bigger he needs to get the biggest importance with him and with me when it comes to gaining body weight is performance on the field. Like if they're gaining weight and performance is dipping. That's not a good thing. That's where it all ultimately comes down to how they perform playing sport football.

Q: Similar question from Tuesday, Connor Colby said he at 310 pounds. How do you handle a younger guy who's a little bit more immature to the weight room, especially on the line where you have to build up, build up them up in weight?

BRAITHWAITE: You can't just have a blind eye to how we how we introduce them and how they get stronger.

Everybody comes into our program with a different level of physical maturity. Some guys were just played two sports in high school and the rest of the year they spent training for the sport of football.

Some are four or five sport guys never really truly had an offseason.

Some guys come in like Logan Jones came in very strong and it's like the third or fourth year in college.

You can't have all those guys the same it definitely has to be a person to person approach to the way you do it.

Connor was kind of in between. One thing that helped Connor play early was the fact that he started he came in as a mid-year so we had a full off season ahead of the other guys who were in the same freshman classes. So that was an individual that's a different situation with with Connor.

You have to be smart with what you throw at them if you don't want to burn him up. you understand that he's going to be playing so especially in this window of time. During spring football the guys that are veteran players or have a different programming than first year guys or guys that are in their first offseason. So it's definitely we have to individualize everything that we do.

Q: What do you specifically program for those guys rather than straight rookie freshmen versus fourth year?

BRAITHWAITE: Well, first year guys were more worried about movement quality, versus just throwing weight on him and see how heavy they can they can lift. There has to be quality of technique.

We're not trying to load dysfunctional patterns on young guys, I'm gonna say establish efficient movement. Alright, then we can add weight to that. You get to a certain point where strength isn't you can't keep pushing strength, especially with your oldest guys because they're so close to their, their their peak that they can get fried.

There's other areas you can explore but with a younger guy. I think Connor Colby is a guy that's still pretty far away from his physical potential and you can still be aggressive with him.

Q: What’s the challenge to keeping it fresh? Keeping what you what you're doing interesting for those guys?

BRAITHWAITE: Well, the challenge is not changing just for the sake of change.

One thing you have to remember so you know, once you've been in the place for a long time, the faces change, but you haven't changed. You may think I have to change but the guy the guys come in the program everything's new to them.

They haven't seen I mean maybe 10 years old to me or depending on what we're doing maybe two years old to me, but it's new to this individual. The basics still work, and we have to become like what we say are brilliant at the basics. They have to be very good at the basics before we want to decide to change things.

We always say we want to be have consistent variability in the way we design things. It has to be consistency in philosophy and why we do what we do. But there has to be some changes some ortweaks for like we talked about the older guys so that they can continue to adapt and change.

Q: You guys have a lot of multi-sport athletes. Cooper DeJean is an example of that. How would you describe how he stacks up as a multi-sport athlete coming up in this program?

BRAITHWAITE: His multi-sport background has helped him a ton in football. There's certain skill sets you develop through playing a variety of sports you can apply to the sport football, and I think that's what has helped him a lot.

He's a guy example of a guy that has a relatively low training maturity because he hasn't, you know, he hasn't trained a ton. So he's he's wired very highly. I think he's one of them for more athletic, younger athletes.

Q: What about Brody Brecht? I'm sure his regimen has to be different because you don't want to put a lot of stress on his elbow, for instance, and maybe he doesn't do like the hang cleaner doesn't do that because it could put pressure on different parts of his body?

BRAITHWAITE: There are definitely some movements that the other guys do that Brody does not take part in.

Since he's in-season I treat them completely differently.

Like it's a case by case basis from Brody whenever he comes in. He tells me exactly what he did the day before from a practice or competitive standpoint and he tells me what he has coming up.

Like some days he'll just come in, do soft tissue, do mobility to some torso work and then kick him out after we warm up. Some days, like today, he actually trained with football and then he left. So we have to be smart with the way we train with them.

Some days they'll communicate with me the night before and say hey coach I'm just getting back into town late, I'd like to sleep and I need to get some rest.That makes a ton of sense. You're getting home at 1230 in the morning to wake you up for a 6am or 7am workout. It's kind of counterproductive, especially if he's playing and competing the sport of baseball, so we have to be very intelligent what we do with him.

Q: We talked to Kaevon Merriweather about Xavier Nwankpa and he said he’s 6-3 and 211 pounds. How has his development come along?

BRAITHWAITE: Xavier when he first came in and he was 195 pounds. It’s very common for freshmen when they get into our program and have access to the nutrition and the training that we provide for them that has huge jumps early on.

He’s been outstanding as far as developing good routines and having good habits. He's been an ultimate teammate. It's been really, really good to have him on campus

Q: How do you go about developing a tweener type player, like someone who could float between safety and linebacker, like a Jaxon Rexroth, who is already setting weight room records?

BRAITHWAITE: Jaxon is a unique case, because he's the guy that I have had the governor on. He's got the body dimensions to be bigger than he is right now. So once it's established where we want him on the field is when I'll actually even keep the governor on to take the governor off as far as bodyweight progression. His strength is, you know, relative to where he was, so he's coming into this is his first true offseason with us, and his strength is kind of jumped a lot. I think he's going to continue to get stronger as he progresses in the program.

Q: Is there a challenge in spring ball about making sure guys rehab properly but still trying to make sure they excel in maybe other areas where they're not rehabbing. I think Keegan Johnson had the the abdomen injuries are kind of a struggle trying to balance that.

BRAITHWAITE: Not really because when you're dealing with injured athletes, you got to remember that the injured body part not an injured body.

For example, if you're dealing with an athlete as a lower body injury, there's nothing wrong with their upper body. There's nothing wrong with their opposite limb. You can train those to the full extent that you can to adapt around the injury. We want to motivate them to still push days to stay engaged. I think that's one thing with any guys recovering from injury right now that they done a good job of these last 8-10 weeks.

Q:What is the difference between training and say, a safety versus a linebacker and how you would? What kind of workouts do they do that maybe are different? And is it more about our calories?

BRAITHWAITE: There's obviously there's different caloric need if you're trying to gain weight. The specificity comes in the on field training, like what they're doing specifically. There’s nothing that's going to get you I shouldn't say that. You are going to improve as a football player by playing more football.

The specificity of the sport in the weight room tends to be more general than anything else, trying to work on general aspects of athleticism that improve that overall flexibility. So those things aren't going to change. Whether you're a first year lineman or first year running back, both those guys have to get stronger to compete at this level. So that's one thing you have to realize and always remember when you're programming the guys.

Q: How much do you factor maybe some of the nontraditional things that you maybe don't think of I always say anything conditioning, like mental health, for example.

BRAITHWAITE: That's huge. I think that goes back to the individual meetings with guys. I think you have to establish the rapport when kids get on campus initially, just to let them know that there's an open door policy and that you care about him outside of the sport of football.

I think is big for their own mental health. So they don't think it's just they're just a commodity or a machine that is supposed to come to here to train and then leave. We have to let them know that we care about him no more like the big all of them, not just the football part of them.

Q: How do the markers compared to maybe the last normal offseason you had you know what was going into 20 You've just finished in 2020 that year or 19, even how do they compare to now as far as are you hitting a lot of the same markers that maybe you did back then.

BRAITHWAITE: We are hitting a lot of the same. A lot of what goes into hitting markers is also the makeup of your team.

Like if you have a good size senior class and those guys leave all those traits conversely with them. If you're younger, up and coming developing team those numbers are going to change so it's a moving target so to speak.

One good thing about being in a program and system for Coach Ferentz 24th year, you have a lot to compare a body of work to compare yourself against so and this team stacks up with all those other teams that have come before them and favorable manner.



