Braithwaite talks Strength & Conditioning

This week was a normal bye week for the Iowa players, which means veteran players getting more rest and younger players getting more work. The Iowa strength and conditioning coach discusses what the bye week is like for him, the development of younger players who are making an impact this year, players returning from injury, and he discusses the importance of sleep in the recovery process.

After a lot of turmoil in 2020, Raimond Braithwaite feels like the 2021 season is closer to normal for the Hawkeye football program.

Good afternoon everybody. Out of the gate, our guys have given excellent effort through our first seven games. In the area of strength and conditioning, our area of focus now is being the strongest and most conditioned team in October and November. There's a cumulative affect to everything we do in our field. A year ago our first game wasn't until October 24, so we're entering some uncharted territory for our younger and less experienced players. This week we're focusing on resting up and then we'll get to work on Wisconsin.

Q: Job in season versus out of season? RB: It's similar, but the focus in the weight room is different for the guys on the travel roster. The guys not traveling we still take advantage of the weight room more and give them a higher volume.

Q: Is that true freshmen on scout team?

RB: Correct. All of the scout team guys are working more intense in the weight room.

Q: What's your role in a week like this?

RB: Our emphasis for the guys playing a ton is getting them recovered to play the next game. The younger guys are still pushing forward. Their volume in practice is increasing this week as well. With our older guys, we're backing off so they can get full recovered.

Q: How do you handle Logan Jones this season coming back from injury?

RB: We treated the first part of the season like a mini off-season to get him back up to speed. Q: How do you handle Connor Colby?

RB: One thing with him was he enrolled early and got a full winter phase. There weren't any training wheels for him in the summer and that helped prepare him for what he's doing now. He's wired a certain way. He's very intense, very mature, and able to throw what we've thrown at him.

Q: Keagan and Arland similar?

RB: Yes, and having spring ball helped prepare them to play earlier.

Q: Riley Moss? RB: I can't go into the specifics, but the sports medicine staff are leading those efforts and I take directions from there.

Q: How important is your job in recruiting process?

RB: I wouldn't say it's more important than anyone else, but it is important for recruits to get to know me because they'll be spending a lot of time with us.

Q: Do kids understand that?

RB: I think they do because we explain it to them from day one. When you get to Iowa, you're going to be training more than you're playing football. We train for 8 months to get ready to play a 4 month season.

Q: How do you assess how team is holding up?

RB: Nothing you can do in season if you haven't done the homework out of season. Outside of recovering the right way. That's the big thing in season. If you haven't done the work out of season though, you're already behind the eight ball. The investment our kids have put in out of season show up in season.

Q: The Penn State and Purdue games put a lot of wear and tear on the team. How are they recovering?



RB: One thing about our team I really appreciate and respect is our consistency and I think that's a reflection of our leadership. They understand one game does not make a season. It can go a bunch of different directions from here, so just have to move forward and focus on next game.



Q: You talked about last year you were just starting the season at this point.



RB: Yeah, it feels more normal this year. We have a group of second year guys that last year was there first year. Now they get to this point, and they don't have the experience of a full season to fall back on. When you get to early November high school seasons are coming to a close, so have to coach them up on how to handle a full college season.



Q: How in tune are you to mental health and the highs and lows?



RB: The biggest thing with that is awareness. The body can't distinguish physical or emotional stress. This isn't the only boat they're sailing, so being aware of what they are going through both in and out of football, you have to pay close attention to their demeanor. Ask how class is doing, how class is going.



Q: How often?

RB: You have to check in with your guys daily, especially anyone having issues. You don't want to wait until something happens.



Q: You get a lot of data. What is the latest thing you've added that's changed things?



RB: It's still the simple things. There's nothing that supersedes sleep. If you're sleeping well, you can handle school and handle recovery better. We're trying to coach younger guys on that.



Q: Who wears sleep monitors now?



RB: Just the younger players, first year. There are older guys that have volunteered to do it, but most of the older guys are squared away. With the younger guys, we're trying to coach them on how to handle that the best way.



Q: How specific is that data?



RB: You can't tell how deep the sleep is, but you can see quantity.



Q: Is there a specific number?



RB: Our gold standard is 8 hours.