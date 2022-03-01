Brands ready for Big Ten Championships

The calendar has turned to March and that means it's the best time of the year if you are a college wrestling fan.



This weekend Tom Brands will be leading the Hawkeyes to Lincoln, Nebraska along with the other conference schools for the Big Ten Championships. On Tuesday afternoon the Iowa wrestling coach wasn't offering a whole lot of specifics when he met with the media to discuss the upcoming meet and the state of his team heading into the two biggest events of the college wrestling season.

