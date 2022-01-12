Brian Allen Jr. ready to enroll

Four-star defensive end Brian Allen Jr. is ready to make the move to Iowa City. This weekend, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Allen arrives on campus as an early enrollee and looks forward to getting started in off-season workouts with the Hawkeyes. We caught up with Allen to discuss the upcoming move and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa City?

ALLEN: I’m moving in on January 16th.

Q: Have you found out what number you are wearing?

ALLEN: #90.

Q: What are you coming in at height and weight wise?

ALLEN: 6-3, 245 lbs.

Q: What are your thoughts and emotions going in and what are you looking forward to?

ALLEN: I’m very excited to get on campus and start winter workouts and eventually spring ball. Overall, I’m just excited to get to work

Q: Which coaches do you stay in touch with the most and what has been their message?

ALLEN: I mostly stay in contact with Coach Bell and he has talked about seeing how my body turns out after a semester of lifting and eating and development.

Q: Lastly, just looking back at your decision now that you are getting ready to report, what do you think it was about Iowa that made it the right fit for you?

ALLEN: Overall, I don’t really know what specific thing made Iowa the right fit. I feel like it was a combination of everything in terms of football and education and where they could get me not just in the next four years but in the next 40.

A four-star prospect, Allen committed to Iowa on December 15, 2021, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Oregon, Illinois, West Virginia, Purdue, Iowa State, Virginia Tech, Kansas, Connecticut, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami-OH, Toledo, Western Michigan, Rhode Island, North Dakota State, Howard, and Illinois State.

An Illinois native, Allen attended prep school at St. Thomas More in Connecticut.

See highlights from his senior year in the video below.