Purdue announced on Sunday that Jeff Brohm tested positive for COVID-19.

A school statement said: "During Purdue’s daily CoVid-19 testing on Sunday, Oct. 18, head football coach Jeff Brohm returned a presumed positive result via an antigen test, we are awaiting confirmation via a PCR test. He informed his staff and the team this afternoon and is currently at home in isolation. Coach Brohm will address the media via a Zoom call Monday during his scheduled weekly press conference at 11 a.m. ET."

The 49-year-old Brohm is the first Big Ten head coach to test positive. He joins a growing list of prominent college football head coaches who have tested positive:

Alabama's Nick Saban.

Florida State's Mike Norvel.

Arizona's Kevin Sumlin.

Florida's Dan Mullen.

Purdue is slated to open the 2020 season at home on Saturday vs. Iowa.

Saban tested positive last Wednesday but still was able to coach on Saturday after he tested negative for COVID-19 the three days leading up to the Tide's home game vs. Georgia.

If Brohm's follow-up test confirms the initial positive, the Big Ten follows CDC guidelines: 10-day isolation, return at conclusion of that if symptom-free for 24 hours.



If Brohm couldn't coach on Saturday, who would be the acting head coach? The only staff member with head coaching experience is new defensive coordinator Bob Diaco, a 47-year-old who was the head coach at UConn from 2014-16. (First-year senior analyst Neil Callaway, 64, was head coach at UAB from 2007-11.)

And who would call plays, a role Brohm fills? Brian Brohm--the youngest of the Brohm brothers--is the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 35-year-old Brian Brohm--who typically coaches from the press box--could be a candidate. Receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard, 37, also has a "co-offensive coordinator" title.