With an older brother that graduated from the University of Iowa this past year, Isaiah Bruce is pretty familiar with the surroundings in Iowa City. Still, Sunday’s visit for the Hawkeye Tailgater gave the Class of 2020 defensive end from Illinois a whole new perspective on things.



“We visited around the sports facility and I was super excited to see the weight room,” said the 6-foot-1, 241-pound Bruce. “The whole thing was amazing just by itself.”

“The highlight for me is when I tried on their football uniform,” Bruce continued. “It gave me chills.”

On Bruce’s last visit to Iowa City, he impressed the coaching staff at their camp so much that they offered a scholarship as the Class of 2020 prospect has a lot of the intangibles they are looking for in a recruit.

“The coaches love my willingness to learn and my overall attitude about playing football,” said Bruce. “They said that they’re looking for players just like me.”

Overall, Bruce continues to have a favorable impression of Iowa and has the Hawkeyes right at the top of his list.

“I’m very impressed with Iowa right now,” Bruce said. “Everything about today was amazing.”

Still, the Class of 2020 prospect is in no hurry to decide, as he would like to see his junior year at Lena-Winslow High School play out before making a commitment.

“For me, right now is focusing on the upcoming season,” said Bruce. “I’m just going to take my time.”