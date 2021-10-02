Bruce finds the end zone

One week ago it was true freshman Keagan Johnson making his first big impact plays. On Friday night it was the breakout performance for fellow freshman Arland Bruce. The flashy first year player found the end zone for the first time in his Iowa career and he caught six passes for 43 yards.

Following the game, Bruce spoke with the media about the game plan coming into the game, the use of the tunnel screen with him early on the contest, and how the offense got rolling in the second quarter.

