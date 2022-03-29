Bruce sees growth for Iowa passing game

One thing Arland Bruce doesn't lack is confidence and that served him well last season in his first year with the Hawkeyes. That confidence remains strong as the Iowa wide receiver starts his second spring in an Iowa uniform.



Bruce talks about the chemistry and the growth with the Iowa quarterbacks and building those relationships. He also discusses the impact that he and Keagan Johnson, if the Wildcat is still alive in the Iowa playbook, and if he would be willing to step in the batters box to face teammate Brody Brecht.

