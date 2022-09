Iowa's offense was sputtering in the first two games of the season. But, with the return of Nico Ragaini and Keagan Johnson, life became quite a bit easier for Arland Bruce. Last week after missing out on scoring a touchdown, the sophomore wide receiver went full extension on a reception and hauled in a touchdown pass from Spencer Petras.

Following the 27-0 win over Nevada, Bruce discussed that play and the call that was made, the offense going down the field more often, and how helpful it was to have more experienced receivers back in the fold.