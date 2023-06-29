Caitlin Clark isn't quite done collecting accolades for her record-breaking accomplishments over the past season. On Thursday, Clark was honored by the Big Ten as its Female Athlete of the Year.

The recipients of the Big Ten Athlete of the Year honors are selected by a panel of conference media members based on nominations submitted by each member institution.

Clark is the third Iowa athlete to be named Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year, joining past honorees Megan Gustafson (2019) and Kristy Gleason (1994). Gustafson, like Clark, was a women's basketball superstar, while Gleason was a four-time All-American in field hockey and a star player on Iowa's NCAA runner-up squad in 1992. Clark is also the ninth women's basketball player to earn Athlete of the Year honors, and the first since Minnesota's Rachel Banham in 2016.

Clark becomes the eighth Iowa athlete (male or female) to earn the Athlete of the Year designation. Wrestlers Ed Banach (1983), Barry Davis (1985), and Brent Metcalf (2008), football star Chuck Long (1986), and men's basketball star Luka Garza (2021) were the male recipients of Athlete of the Year honors.