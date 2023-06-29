Caitlin Clark Named Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year
Caitlin Clark isn't quite done collecting accolades for her record-breaking accomplishments over the past season. On Thursday, Clark was honored by the Big Ten as its Female Athlete of the Year.
The recipients of the Big Ten Athlete of the Year honors are selected by a panel of conference media members based on nominations submitted by each member institution.
Clark is the third Iowa athlete to be named Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year, joining past honorees Megan Gustafson (2019) and Kristy Gleason (1994). Gustafson, like Clark, was a women's basketball superstar, while Gleason was a four-time All-American in field hockey and a star player on Iowa's NCAA runner-up squad in 1992. Clark is also the ninth women's basketball player to earn Athlete of the Year honors, and the first since Minnesota's Rachel Banham in 2016.
Clark becomes the eighth Iowa athlete (male or female) to earn the Athlete of the Year designation. Wrestlers Ed Banach (1983), Barry Davis (1985), and Brent Metcalf (2008), football star Chuck Long (1986), and men's basketball star Luka Garza (2021) were the male recipients of Athlete of the Year honors.
The Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year award joins Clark's (very) long list of accolades and awards from the 2022-23 season, including the Honda Cup (and Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year Award) from earlier this week as well as the Wooden Award, the Naismith Award, and the AP Player of the Year award. She also won the Wade Trophy and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Player of the Year award, and became a three-time winner of the Dawn Staley Award and a two-time winner of the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard award.
Clark averaged 27.8 points per game, third-best in D-I, and led the nation in assists per game (8.6) and three-pointers made per game (3.5). She became the first player in Division I women's basketball history to finish with more than 1,000 points and 300 assists in a single season. She led Iowa to its first-ever NCAA Championship Game appearance while breaking NCAA Tournament records for most three-pointers made in a single tournament (24) and most points scored (191) and becoming the first man or woman to ever post a 40-point triple-double in the history of the NCAA Tournament.
Her excellence extends off the basketball court as well -- Clark is a two-time First Team Academic All-American and was the 2023 CSC Academic All-American of the Year.