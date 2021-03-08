HawkeyeReport - Caitlin Clark named Big Ten Freshman of the Year

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark has been named the Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Year, as voted on by the coaches and media, the conference office announced on Monday.

Clark also earned unanimous first team All-Big Ten honors (coaches & media) and was unanimously selected to the all-freshman team. Junior Monika Czinano also earned first team All-Big Ten accolades from the coaches and the media. Redshirt sophomore Kate Martin was named Iowa’s Sportsmanship Award honoree.

Clark, a native of West Des Moines, Iowa, is the sixth Hawkeye in program history to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and first since Jaime Printy in 2010. She is the first Hawkeye freshman to earn first team All-Big Ten honors.

In 19 conference contests this season, Clark averaged 27.7 points, 6.6 assists, 4.2, 3-pointers and shot 48.7 percent from the field. She registered double figures in all but one of Iowa’s Big Ten games, including nine 30-point games and eight additional 20-point games. Clark assisted on five or more baskets 14 times and recorded double-doubles in five conference contests.

Clark leads the nation in total points (631), points per game (27.4), 3-pointers made (92), and 3-pointers per game (4.0). She ranks second in total assists (158), field goals made (210), 3-pointers attempted (219) and triple-doubles (1), and ranks fourth in assists per game (6.9) and field goal attempts (431).

Czinano earns the second All-Big Ten honor of her career. In 19 conference games, she averaged 17.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and shot a Big Ten-best 64.7 percent from the field. She posted 17 double-figure games, including four 20-plus point performances and a career-high 34 points against No. 23 Northwestern (Jan. 28).

The Watertown, Minnesota, native leads the nation in field-goal percentage (65.7) and ranks 12th in field goals made (182).

Martin leads the Hawkeyes in assist/turnover ratio (2.47), ranking fourth in the Big Ten and 30th nationally. Against Big Ten opponents, she recorded four double-figure games and her first career double-double (Penn State; Feb. 18).

The Hawkeyes open the 2020 Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday, March 10. Iowa faces the Purdue at approximately 7:30 p.m. (CT).