Caitlin Clark named Big Ten player of the week

Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the seventh time this season.
Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the seventh time this season. (Associated Press)
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark was named Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Clark has tallied 31-career Big Ten weekly honors – 13 freshman, 12 player and six honor roll. This week’s award is the seventh Big Ten Player of the Week honor this season for Clark.

In three games for Iowa, including two top-10 wins, Clark averaged 33 points, 9.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.

In the Hawkeyes’ win over No. 6/5 Michigan, the West Des Moines, Iowa, native posted her 14th season and 23rd career double-double, knocking down 38 points and assisting 11 shots for her teammates. She shot 72.7 percent from 3-point range (8-for-11) and 61.1 percent from the field (11-for-18).Clark posted two perfect games from the free-throw line, including making 9-of-9 against Indiana and 8-of-8 against Michigan in front of a sold out crowd, shooting 92.9 percent for the week.

Clark and the No. 12 Hawkeyes will face the winner of Minnesota vs. Northwestern on Friday, March 4 at the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. (CT) on the Big Ten Network.

