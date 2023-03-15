After another superlative-defying season, the postseason accolades continue to roll in for Iowa junior Caitlin Clark. Clark was already named first team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Player of the Year. Now her recognition has gone national, with first team AP All-America honors.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Clark, along with South Carolina senior Aliyah Boston, were both unanimous selections as first team All Americans. Villanova senior Maddy Siegrist, LSU sophomore Angel Reese, and Indiana senior Mackenzie Holmes were the remaining members of the first team.
Boston and Clark were also repeat honorees -- Boston became the 10th player ever to be named a first team All American three times, while Clark became a two-time first team All American. Clark will have her own opportunity to join the three-timers club next season.
Clark is the second Iowa player to earn first team All America honors from the AP (after Megan Gustafson in 2019) and the first to receive first team All American honors twice. (Gustafson was named a second team All American in 2018.)
It’s one thing to be a first team All-American, but another to receive it in back-to-back seasons. Our program, university, and state is so proud of all the things she has accomplished thus far. There’s nobody more deserving than a generational player like Clark.
— Iowa coach Lisa Bluder
Clark averaged 27.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg, and 8.3 apg this season in leading Iowa to a Big Ten Tournament championship and a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament. She leads the country in total assists (267) and assists per game (8.3). She also leads the country in three-pointers made (108).
And, of course, she leads the nation in triple-doubles with four, including the first-ever triple-double in the Big Ten Tournament, as she had 30 points, 10 rebounds, and a tournament-record 17 assists in Iowa's blowout win over Ohio State. Only one other player has more than one triple double this season -- Duquesne's Megan McConnell has two.
Clark was also named first team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). It's the third consecutive season that she's been named a first team All-American by the USBWA.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Clark was also named Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year by College Sports Communicators. She has a 3.60 GPA while majoring in marketing.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 Czinano also earned honorable mention All American honors from the AP for the second consecutive season. Czinano averaged 17.3 ppg and 6.5 rpg this season. She also made 67.4% of her field goal attempts, which ranked 3rd nationally.
Congratulations to Clark and Czinano.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk about it inside The Premium Forum
• Follow us on Twitter: @IowaAwesome
• Like us on Facebook.