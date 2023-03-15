Clark, along with South Carolina senior Aliyah Boston, were both unanimous selections as first team All Americans. Villanova senior Maddy Siegrist, LSU sophomore Angel Reese, and Indiana senior Mackenzie Holmes were the remaining members of the first team.

Boston and Clark were also repeat honorees -- Boston became the 10th player ever to be named a first team All American three times, while Clark became a two-time first team All American. Clark will have her own opportunity to join the three-timers club next season.

Clark is the second Iowa player to earn first team All America honors from the AP (after Megan Gustafson in 2019) and the first to receive first team All American honors twice. (Gustafson was named a second team All American in 2018.)