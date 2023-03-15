News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-15 14:00:57 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Caitlin Clark Named Unanimous AP All-American

Caitlin Clark dribbles past Ohio State's Taylor Thierry during Iowa's win over Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament final.
Caitlin Clark dribbles past Ohio State's Taylor Thierry during Iowa's win over Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament final. (© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports)
Ross Binder • Go Iowa Awesome
Managing Editor

After another superlative-defying season, the postseason accolades continue to roll in for Iowa junior Caitlin Clark. Clark was already named first team All-Big Ten and Big Ten Player of the Year. Now her recognition has gone national, with first team AP All-America honors.

Clark, along with South Carolina senior Aliyah Boston, were both unanimous selections as first team All Americans. Villanova senior Maddy Siegrist, LSU sophomore Angel Reese, and Indiana senior Mackenzie Holmes were the remaining members of the first team.

Boston and Clark were also repeat honorees -- Boston became the 10th player ever to be named a first team All American three times, while Clark became a two-time first team All American. Clark will have her own opportunity to join the three-timers club next season.

Clark is the second Iowa player to earn first team All America honors from the AP (after Megan Gustafson in 2019) and the first to receive first team All American honors twice. (Gustafson was named a second team All American in 2018.)

It’s one thing to be a first team All-American, but another to receive it in back-to-back seasons. Our program, university, and state is so proud of all the things she has accomplished thus far. There’s nobody more deserving than a generational player like Clark.
— Iowa coach Lisa Bluder

Clark averaged 27.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg, and 8.3 apg this season in leading Iowa to a Big Ten Tournament championship and a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament. She leads the country in total assists (267) and assists per game (8.3). She also leads the country in three-pointers made (108).

And, of course, she leads the nation in triple-doubles with four, including the first-ever triple-double in the Big Ten Tournament, as she had 30 points, 10 rebounds, and a tournament-record 17 assists in Iowa's blowout win over Ohio State. Only one other player has more than one triple double this season -- Duquesne's Megan McConnell has two.

Clark was also named first team All-American by the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). It's the third consecutive season that she's been named a first team All-American by the USBWA.

Clark was also named Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year by College Sports Communicators. She has a 3.60 GPA while majoring in marketing.

Monika Czinano also earned honorable mention All American honors from the AP for the second consecutive season. Czinano averaged 17.3 ppg and 6.5 rpg this season. She also made 67.4% of her field goal attempts, which ranked 3rd nationally.

Congratulations to Clark and Czinano.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Talk about it inside The Premium Forum

• Follow us on Twitter: @IowaAwesome

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}