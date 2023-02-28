Caitlin Clark Repeats as Big Ten Player of the Year
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark has been named the Big Ten Player of the Year for the second-straight season, the Big Ten announced Tuesday. Clark, a junior, led the Big Ten in scoring (27.2 points per game) and assists (8.2 per game). This is Clark's third consecutive season leading the Big Ten in both categories, and she hit a career high in both in 2022-23 as well.
Clark also led the Big Ten in three-pointers made and attempted, and even finished sixth in the conference in rebounding with a team-high 7.4 per game.
Clark recorded three triple-doubles in 2022-23, including a 28-10-15 line at then-No. 2 Ohio State in an 83-72 victory in January, and was either one rebound or one assist away from a triple-double in four more games this season.
Accordingly, Clark was also named first-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media. Senior center Monika Czinano joins Clark on the first team; Czinano averaged 17.2 points and 6.5 rebounds in her final campaign, and her 66.5% field goal percentage was second in the conference to only fellow first-teamer Mackenzie Holmes of Indiana.
Both Clark and Czinano are All-Big Ten first-team honorees for the third-straight season in their respective careers. All three of Clark's selections have been unanimous votes.
Graduating senior forward McKenna Warnock earned honorable mention All-Big Ten. Warnock was second on the team in minutes per game (28.7) and third in scoring (10.9), and she made 41.1% of her three-pointers.
Freshman Hannah Stuelke was named the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year. Stuelke averaged 7.2 points and 4.3 rebounds in just 13.3 minutes per game — roughly one-third of a regulation game. Stuelke's per-minute averages are on par with the likes of Czinano, Holmes and other All-Big Ten bigs, and she looks poised to break out with expanded playing time next season.
Rounding out the superlatives, but certainly not the least of them, senior Kate Martin was awarded Iowa's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award for the third-straight season. Martin, in her third year of captaincy with the team, recently announced her decision to return for her final "free" season of eligibility. She led all qualifying Hawkeyes with 41.5% shooting from behind the arc this season.
Unfortunately, Iowa could not take home all the individual conference honors, despite having quality candidates for each of them.
Holmes won Defensive Player of the Year for the Hoosiers, and though Iowa enjoyed quality defensive performances from Clark, Martin and Gabbie Marshall, Holmes demonstrated her value in the defensive post often — including holding Czinano to 9.5 points per game on "only" 50% shooting in the teams' two regular-season meetings.
Stuelke, despite being Sixth Player of the Year, did not take home Freshman of the Year honors. That designation went to Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon, who averaged 14.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists along with 1.6 steals.
Last, Indiana coach Teri Moren was named Coach of the Year over Lisa Bluder, and given the Hoosiers' regular-season championship it's easy to see why voters gave Moren the edge. Still, Bluder has not won this award since 2010, and with the benefit of hindsight, it would be very difficult to make the case that she has not been the Big Ten's best coach at any point in the last 13 seasons.