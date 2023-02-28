Iowa guard Caitlin Clark has been named the Big Ten Player of the Year for the second-straight season, the Big Ten announced Tuesday. Clark, a junior, led the Big Ten in scoring (27.2 points per game) and assists (8.2 per game). This is Clark's third consecutive season leading the Big Ten in both categories, and she hit a career high in both in 2022-23 as well. Clark also led the Big Ten in three-pointers made and attempted, and even finished sixth in the conference in rebounding with a team-high 7.4 per game. Clark recorded three triple-doubles in 2022-23, including a 28-10-15 line at then-No. 2 Ohio State in an 83-72 victory in January, and was either one rebound or one assist away from a triple-double in four more games this season.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZi88J2ZofCdmaEt8J2YvfCdmZ7wnZmcIPCdmY/wnZma8J2ZoyDw nZmB8J2ZnvCdmafwnZmo8J2ZqSDwnZmP8J2ZmvCdmZbwnZmiIPCfkYAgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3JCY2hvc3UySjkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9yQmNob3N1Mko5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBUZW4gTmV0d29yayAo QEJpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QmlnVGVuTmV0d29yay9zdGF0dXMvMTYzMDYxNTcxNTU5NzIzODI4Nz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyOCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Accordingly, Clark was also named first-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media. Senior center Monika Czinano joins Clark on the first team; Czinano averaged 17.2 points and 6.5 rebounds in her final campaign, and her 66.5% field goal percentage was second in the conference to only fellow first-teamer Mackenzie Holmes of Indiana. Both Clark and Czinano are All-Big Ten first-team honorees for the third-straight season in their respective careers. All three of Clark's selections have been unanimous votes. Graduating senior forward McKenna Warnock earned honorable mention All-Big Ten. Warnock was second on the team in minutes per game (28.7) and third in scoring (10.9), and she made 41.1% of her three-pointers. Freshman Hannah Stuelke was named the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year. Stuelke averaged 7.2 points and 4.3 rebounds in just 13.3 minutes per game — roughly one-third of a regulation game. Stuelke's per-minute averages are on par with the likes of Czinano, Holmes and other All-Big Ten bigs, and she looks poised to break out with expanded playing time next season. Rounding out the superlatives, but certainly not the least of them, senior Kate Martin was awarded Iowa's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award for the third-straight season. Martin, in her third year of captaincy with the team, recently announced her decision to return for her final "free" season of eligibility. She led all qualifying Hawkeyes with 41.5% shooting from behind the arc this season.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NZWV0IHlvdXIgMjAyMi0yMyBBbGwtPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CMUd3YmJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEIx R3diYmFsbDwvYT4gc3VwZXJsYXRpdmUgd2lubmVycyDwn6SpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9CY2dmdHhTQkZVIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmNn ZnR4U0JGVTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBCaWdU ZW5OZXR3b3JrKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1Rl bk5ldHdvcmsvc3RhdHVzLzE2MzA2MTUyNTUyMDk0NTk3Mzg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==