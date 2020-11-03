 HawkeyeReport - Lockett enters the transfer portal
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-03 10:00:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Lockett enters the transfer portal

Iowa wide receiver Calvin Lockett has entered the transfer portal.
Iowa wide receiver Calvin Lockett has entered the transfer portal.
HawkeyeReport.com
Staff

Iowa sophomore wide receiver Calvin Lockett has entered the transfer portal according to Rivals.com.

A Largo, FL native, Lockett came to Iowa as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2018, choosing the Hawkeyes over South Florida and Florida International, among others.

At Iowa, Locket redshirted in 2018 and did not play in 2019 or 2020 to date.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}