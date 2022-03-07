Cam Williams visits Iowa junior day

Class of 2024 wide receiver Cam Williams was back in Iowa City for a junior day with the Hawkeyes on Saturday. For the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Illinois native, it was his fourth visit to Iowa since earning an offer at their camp last summer, but each trip shows him a little more about the program.

"This one was a bit different being able to hear what the players had to say about Iowa football along with the school," said Williams. "Also, getting position meetings one on one with coaches was nice."

Over the past year, Williams has built a solid relationship with the Iowa coaches, who were happy to get him back on campus this weekend.

"I talked with many coaches," Williams said. "I talked to Coach Ferentz, Coach Wallace, Coach Copeland, Coach Barnes, etc. All guys that I have had many good talks with and have great relationships with."

Currently, Williams is looking over an offer list that includes Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Syracuse, Iowa State, Central Michigan, Toledo, and Northern Illinois. After the trip to Iowa, he has a few more visits around the Midwest coming up soon.

"I have some more schools to visit for sure," said Williams. "I plan to go to Purdue soon along with Iowa State, Northwestern and Minnesota maybe, and Illinois and wouldn’t be surprised about any others popping up."

As a sophomore, Williams finished the season with 37 catches for 681 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games for Glenbard South High School.

See highlights from Williams' sophomore year in the video below.