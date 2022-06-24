Campbell hungry to continue improvement
Jack Campbell started every game last season and collected 143 tackles as the leader of one of the best defenses in the country. Now he returns for his senior season as a permanent captain on the defense and is looking to lead the Hawkeyes to another excellent defensive season.
Campbell spoke with the media on Thursday afternoon. He spoke about never being satisfied and always improving, as well as how important the summer months are for improvement, learning and building relationships with teammates.