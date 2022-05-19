Campbell, Moss named to Lott Impact Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell and senior defensive back Riley Moss have been named to the 2022 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List. The announcement was made by the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation, which is responsible for honoring the nation’s best IMPACT player at the end of the season.

Campbell and Moss are two of 42 players named to the watch list and account for two of eight nominees from the Big Ten.

Collegiate defensive players are nominated to the watch list based on the IMPACT on their teams on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity. The 42 represents Ronnie Lott’s number during his legendary career.

Campbell (6-foot-5, 243-pounds) earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and was second in the Big Ten with 143 tackles – the fifth-most ever in a single season at Iowa. He earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors following a career-best performance with 18 tackles in Iowa’s 24-14 win over Colorado State.

A native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Campbell was the recipient of Iowa’s Roy Carver Most Valuable Player (defense) award last season and served as a permanent team captain.

Moss (6-foot-1, 194-pounds) was a first-team All-America selection by Sporting News a season ago and was voted the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year. Additionally, Moss was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by both league coaches and media and was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

The Ankeny, Iowa, native was a recipient of Iowa’s Team Hustle Award in 2021 and is second all-time at Iowa in career interception return yards (239). Moss is also one of three players in program history with three interception return touchdowns.

Former Hawkeye linebacker and current Denver Bronco Josey Jewell won the award in 2017. Zach VanValkenburg was a quarterfinalist for last year’s award. Chauncey Golston was a semifinalist for the 2020 award, Desmond King was a semifinalist for the award in 2016 and James Morris was a finalist in 2013.

The winner of the 19th annual Lott IMPACT Trophy will be announced in December and receive $25,000 for his university’s general scholarship fund.



