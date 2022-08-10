Campus Newcomer: Max Tramontana

We roll along with our campus newcomer stories and this time it is the latest addition to the recruiting class. RHP Max Tramontana out of Cincinnati, Ohio recently announced his decision to de-commit from Patriot League Lafayette and commit to Iowa. As a senior at Archbishop Moeller, Max was named GCL Conference Pitcher of the Year and was selected to the Ohio Elite 25 All-State team by Prep Baseball Report.

We caught up with the 6’2 175 lb incoming freshman to discuss his preparation for college, why Iowa stood out to him and more.

Q: When do you move to Iowa City and what is your excitement level like for that day?

TRAMONTANA: I move in on August 15th and I am super excited to meet everyone, start practicing with the team, and begin this next chapter in my life and baseball career.

Q: What number do you plan on wearing and why?

TRAMONTANA: I’d like to get the number 21, but there’s no hidden meaning I have for it. It’s just the number I wore throughout my high school career and would like to continue that.

Q: What have you been doing since the end of the high school season to prepare for when you join the team?

TRAMONTANA: This summer, I have been spending most of my time at Pro Force, a gym where I train at in Cincinnati. Kevin Hollabaugh has helped me to continue to put on muscle, which was my main focus for the summer to gain velocity. I have also continued to throw with Greg Williams, my pitching coach in Cincinnati, to get my arm ready for when I arrive on campus.

Q: Looking back at your recruitment, what stood out about the Iowa Baseball program that made them an easy choice over other schools?

TRAMONTANA: The first thing that caught my attention was on the zoom calls with Coach Lund, where he broke down exactly how pitchers are developed at Iowa, and it really blew me away. I felt like it would be the best place for me to develop and give me the best shot at making it to the next level. During my visit, I also really liked the campus and the facilities, and I was very excited for the opportunity to compete in the Big Ten.

Q: What is your relationship like with the coaching staff?

TRAMONTANA: On my visit, we got to sit down with Coach Heller and Coach Lund, and it was a good opportunity to get to know them pretty well. I really liked their focus on development and our talks about the program.

Q: What has this last month or so been like with your decommitment from Lafayette and deciding to commit to Iowa?

TRAMONTANA: The last couple weeks have been really stressful, but also very exciting. The day our coach was fired, I was very concerned with what was going to happen at Lafayette the next year, but once my phone started to ring and other schools started calling, the stress began to ease. I spent two days where I was pretty much on my phone all day talking with different schools and coaches. I visited Iowa and one other school, but really loved everything Iowa had to offer and could really see myself going to school there.

Q: Have you talked with any of the other freshman or current players since you committed?

TRAMONTANA: I’ve talked to a couple incoming freshman. They were very welcoming and also very excited to move in in the next couple weeks.

Q: If someone asked you “what do you bring to this team”? How would you describe your game?

TRAMONTANA: I would say I’m bringing a competitor to the team. I pitch with a lot of energy and love high pressure games and situations.

Q: What are your goals for your freshman season? What areas of your game do you want to improve?

TRAMONTANA: This freshman year, I would like to put on more muscle and see my velocity go up a few miles per hour. I would also like to develop a slider.

Q: Talked with Coach Sutherland recently and he says there are spots open in the weekend rotation and opportunities available in the bullpen. How exciting is it to have those chances available as a freshman? What is your mindset like coming in knowing that some key roles are open?

TRAMONTANA: I’m very excited that opportunities are available. I’m going to keep my mentality on the mound the same and not put any extra pressure on myself, but I will continue to go out every day and compete and work as hard as I can for a spot in the rotation.



