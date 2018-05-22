As the Iowa baseball team heads to Omaha for the Big Ten Tournament, they believe they have done enough to receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes completed their work in the regular season with a 33-18 record. Iowa was 13-9 in Big Ten play and they head into the Big Ten Tournament, which begins on Wednesday morning, riding a five game winning streak.

While the Iowa players feel their resume is strong enough to be included in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year, their RPI suggests that they have some work to do. According to NCAA.com, the Hawkeyes have an RPI of 66, which would put them on the outside looking in for an NCAA at-large bid.

Of course, one way to end the speculation is to go out and win the Big Ten Tournament. The Hawkeyes did that last year when they rode a high powered offense, led by Jake Adams, to a tournament title. Last year, Iowa came in as the 5th seed and beat Maryland, upset #1 seed Nebraska, and eventually pounded #7 seed Northwestern, 13-4, for the title.

The difference this year for Iowa is while the offense is solid, it doesn’t have Adams and Mason McCoy leading the way. This year’s Hawkeyes are more of a traditional “HellerBall” type team. It’s not that they don’t have power, but they don’t have anyone close to Adams, who hit 29 homers last year.

What that means is pitching becomes even more important in a tournament like this. After some bumps in the road, it appears that Heller’s pitching staff is rounding into form. Nick Allgeyer will get the ball on Wednesday morning when the Hawkeyes face Michigan. Then in Iowa’s second contest, Cole McDonald, who returned to the rotation after experiencing ulnar nerve inflammation. Then freshman Jack Dreyer, who jumped in as the Sunday starter when McDonald missed time, will take the hill in Iowa’s third game.

Ideally, Iowa will need length from their starters and then solid performances from their bullpen, led by Zach Daniels. The wildcard who could help the Hawkeyes pitching staff is former Saturday starter Brady Schanuel. He was recently moved to the bullpen and pitched very well this past weekend against Penn State in that role. He has the ability to be a long or short man out of the pen and as we have seen in the previous two runs by the Hawkeyes, there will be a game where Iowa needs a lengthy pen performance like Jake Martsching did last year in the Big Ten Tournament. Another name out of the pen that will be important is veteran Grant Judkins, who Heller has great confidence in as a starter and in relief.

Iowa’s bats will also be important, led by the red hot Tyler Cropley and Robert Neustrom, who leads the Hawkeyes with 11 home runs. Cropley and Neustrom have to be productive or Iowa’s offense will face an uphill climb. Chris Whelan, who is hitting .315 this season, needs to get on base to set the table. Last year, Whelan helped set the table for Iowa’s offense in the Big Ten Tournament and was named MVP of the event.

THE PATH

Iowa opens their run on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. when they face #3 seed Michigan. The Hawkeyes took 2-3 from the Wolverines in late April. Michigan came into that series riding a 20 game winning streak and more importantly for the purposes of this tournament setting, Iowa won the opener.

Allgeyer threw 7 innings against Michigan and held the Wolverines offense to just one run, five hits, and struck out eight. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes were able to get to Michigan’s top starter, Tommy Henry, for four runs in just 4 2/3 innings of work.

Like Iowa, Michigan is fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines are sitting at 55 in the RPI, so in many ways, the Wednesday meeting will serve as a potential elimination game, barring a remarkable run out of the loser’s bracket. It should be noted that Michigan comes into the tournament on a bit of a slide. They have lost five or their last six, including being swept this past weekend by Purdue.

On the same side of the bracket, #2 seeded Purdue faces #7 Ohio State. Iowa took 2 of 3 from the Buckeyes in early April and didn’t face the Boilermakers this year in conference play. Purdue has been really solid this year and they have won 18 of their last 20 games. The only two losses in that stretch were to Ohio State. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes have struggled late in the year, losing five or their last eight games. The two schools are 40 and 41 in the RPI heading into the second game of the Big Ten Tournament.

Basically, the four teams on the top side of the Big Ten Tournament bracket are fighting for not just for a conference title, but the team that wins the first two games will go a long way towards officially locking up, at minimum, an NCAA Tournament at-large bid.

On the bottom side of the bracket, the favorite heading into the Big Ten Tournament is Minnesota. The Gophers won the league by two games with an 18-4 record. They also took 2 of 3 from the Hawkeyes earlier this year and all three contests were close. The Gophers have an RPI of 16 and could be in line to host an NCAA regional if they win the conference tournament.

It’s also worth mentioning that top seeds haven’t fared well in this event, especially in recent years. Last year, top seeded Nebraska was knocked off by Iowa in the second game and lost their next game to exit the tournament.

Two years ago the Gophers were the top seed and Iowa beat them 8-2 in the opener and then they lost the next game and were eliminated from the tournament.

In 2015, Illinois was the top seed and had only one loss in conference play prior to the tournament. They lost their second game and then battled their way back before seeing their run end in the semifinals.

The last time a top seed won the Big Ten Tournament was back in 2014, when Indiana, led by Kyle Schwarber, cruised to the championship.

WHAT DOES IOWA NEED TO DO TO MAKE THE NCAA’S?

The easy answer is win the title for a second straight year.

Do that and the Hawkeyes are dancing again.

However, I think there is another path, but it’s going to take some work and some wins. Iowa has to win their first two games. If they don’t there’s little hope to battle back. Teams just don’t fight back from the loser’s bracket to a title in a tournament like this because they usually run out of arms.

If Iowa can win the first two and then defeat a strong team like Minnesota, or a solid RPI team like Indiana in the semifinals to advance to the title game, then I think they have made a strong case for being an NCAA Tournament at-large selection.