West Delaware lineman Carson Petlon (6-6, 295 lbs) left his junior day trip recently at Iowa feeling like it was a home away from home. We caught up with the Class of 2021 prospect after the trip to get his thoughts, the latest on his recruiting, and much more.

Q: Overall how was your trip at Iowa?

PETLON: Being the first Junior Day visit I had, it was a great eye opener. I thought they had a lot to offer like their amazing strength program and the atmosphere that surrounds them from on and off the field. It especially gave me that home feeling.

Q: What was your favorite part of the trip?

PETLON: Definitely the player panel. It just gave me a more in-depth idea of what college life as a Hawkeye Football player would be like and how it’s like a home away from home.

Q: How would you describe what you learned about being a Hawkeye player?

PETLON: It seems great. Walking through the tunnel knowing the guy on your left and on your right has your back because they all go through the same to get to where they are at and again just that home away from home feeling.

Q: How do you feel about the Iowa program overall?

PETLON: I really like it as well as the opportunities they give you.

Q: Which Iowa coaches did you talk with most and how was building those relationships with them?

PETLON: Mostly Coach Morgan and Coach Southmayd, but a little bit to Coach Polasek. It was great to get to build the relationships with these coaches as well as get to know a little on how Coach Polasek coaches his players.

Q: What type of attention has Iowa been showing you recruiting wise?

PETLON: Coach Morgan has come to visit my coach a couple times at my high school. Otherwise, it’s just been the junior and game day visits so far.

Q: What game visit were you able to make and how were those overall during the fall?

PETLON: I went to the Iowa vs. Northwestern game. It was great. The atmosphere was phenomenal, especially when we were down on the field for the Swarm.

Q: Did you have a favorite college growing up?

PETLON: Iowa.

Q: What colleges are recruiting you overall?

PETLON: I’m not sure if getting game day and junior day visits are considered recruitment, but for junior day visits, I’m going to Iowa State this weekend and in March SDSU.