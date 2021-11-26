Carter Erickson walking on at Iowa

In-state defensive back Carter Erickson has made his college decision. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Indianola native is going to be a Hawkeye after accepting a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa coaching staff.

"Being a lifelong Iowa fan growing up, it’s always been my dream to be a Hawkeye and having the opportunity to do that was something that was hard to say no to," said Erickson. "Looking at what Iowa has done with walk-ons and defensive backs is something that is not appreciated enough around college football and having the chance to join that amazing position room is something that is going to be an amazing learning opportunity."

During the recruiting process, Erickson earned scholarship offers from Dordt and Missouri Western and had interest from North Dakota and Northwest Missouri as well as some opportunities to run track in college, but is happy to have found a home in Iowa City.

"It feels amazing," Erickson said. "I have loved my times at Iowa and can’t wait to get to work."