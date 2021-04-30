HawkeyeReport - Center Tarris Reed has plenty of options in his recruitment

Tarris Reed is currently ranked No. 83 in the 2022 Rivals150, and the St. Louis Chaminade junior is the No. 14 ranked center nationally in his class. “I would say I am a mid- to low-post player who has the ability to step out and face up," Reed said. "I am comfortable in that mid-range area, but am really strong in the post. I have heard comparisons to a young David West." The 6-foot-8 Reed currently carries offers from over 15 programs. ***** MORE PLAYER UPDATES: Dajuan Wagner | Dug McDaniel 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Top 30 *****





IN HIS OWN WORDS

Kansas: “They are the new school who has entered the mix. I speak with assistant coach Norm Roberts and am looking forward to building a great relationship with him and the rest of the coaching staff there.” Illinois: “One of the Big Ten schools who have offered. I have been in contact most with assistant coach Oliver Antigua. I am familiar with their program, and it isn’t too far away. This year was a great season for them and I can see myself fitting in well there.” Iowa: “Assistant coach Sherman Dillard was one of the first coaches to see me play at a young age, eighth grade, and ever since we have been building a relationship. I’ve spoken with most of their coaching staff and I love their program and playing style. One of their alums, Tyler Cook, also graduated from Chaminade, so I have a pretty strong connection there. I talked with Tyler a little about their program as well.” Mississippi State: “Also, a new school in the mix. Assistant coach George Brooks is the one who reaches out to me and my parents. I like their program and what they do and am looking forward to building a strong relationship there.” Missouri: “I have been in contact with most of the coaches on their staff, but mainly head coach Counzo Martin and assistant coach Chris Hollender. Mizzou was also one of the first schools to watch me play at a young age. I love their coaching staff and we have built a solid relationship. I can see myself fitting in as a four- or five-man in their program.” Saint Louis: ‘They were the very first school to offer me a scholarship. Being a hometown kid, that scholarship meant a lot to me. It would be nice to represent your hometown at the next level. I’m familiar with their staff and their players and (would) fit in well with their playing style.”

