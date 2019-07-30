After earning a scholarship offer from the Iowa coaching staff last month, Chicago running back Willie Shaw made a return trip to Iowa City for the Hawkeye Tailgater this past weekend. The trip gave the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Shaw a closer look at the Iowa football program as he continues to consider his options in the Class of 2021.

“We went through position meetings, toured the school campus, walked through Kinnick Stadium, and tried on uniforms for a photoshoot,” said Shaw. “My highlight of the day would have to be going around Kinnick Stadium and seeing the different things that most people don’t get to see.”

Shaw, who attended Iowa’s camp in June, also had a chance to catch up with the Iowa coaching staff on the visit, including running backs coach Derrick Foster.

“I talked a lot with Coach Foster and he gave me a lot of great tips as a running back on many things,” Shaw said. “One thing I took away from the visit is that Iowa looks for tough, physical, and smart players to compete.”

Shaw, who currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Illinois, and Virginia, continues to think highly of the Hawkeyes.

“Overall, I see Iowa as a good school,” said Shaw. “The coaches are great leaders and they care a lot about me being successful after football.”

With another dead period coming up on the recruiting calendar, Shaw looks forward to focusing on his upcoming junior season at Brother Rice High School.

“I don’t have anything planned next,” Shaw said. “Maybe go out to a few games, but other than that I’m going to be getting prepared for my season.”