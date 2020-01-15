News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-15 10:46:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Chicagoland DB Justin Walters lays out his game plan

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

Bolingbrook, Ill., safety Justin Walters is one of the most sought-after defensive back prospects in the Midwest early in this 2021 class. The three-star has more than 20 offers to his credit, and ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}