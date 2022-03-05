Clark named Top 15 for Wooden Award

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark has been named to the John R. Wooden Award National Ballot, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced on ESPNW Saturday.

The list is comprised of 15 student-athletes who are front-runners for the John R. Wooden Award All-America Team and Most Outstanding Player Award. The list includes two additional Big Ten athletes, including Michigan’s Naz Hillmon and Maryland’s Angel Reese.

Clark averages 27.2 points, 8.2 assists, and 8.1 rebounds per game, while registering 17 20-plus point games, including 10 30-plus point games. She recorded back-to-back 30-point triple doubles in January, joining the likes of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, James Hardin, Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only NBA, WNBA, Division I men’s and women’s basketball to record the feat since 2000. Clark has 1,561 career points and was the fastest Division I player, men’s or women’s, to reach 1,500 career points over the last 20 seasons.

Clark leads the nation in total assists (231), total points (762), assists per game (8.2), points per game (27.2), free throws made (174) and triple doubles (5). She ranks third in field goals made (254), 13th in 3-pointers made (80), 14th in 3-pointers per game (2.86), 18th in double doubles (15) and 19th in defensive rebounds per game (7.6).