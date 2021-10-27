Clark partners with Hy-Vee

Today Hy-Vee announced that they would become the first company to partner with the Des Moines native.

“I think it is going to present some really cool opportunities and I think I am going to be picky about what I do because I don’t have the time to do everything, and I don’t want to do everything,” said Clark this summer.

Caitlin Clark said from the beginning that she was going to be very selective with her NIL deals.

“Excited to be apart of the @HyVee team for the next 3 years! A homegrown Iowa company that’s a household name in the Midwest!” said Clark on Twitter.

Caitlin becomes the first collegiate athlete to partner with Hy-Vee, joining multiple professional athletes, including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Kirk Cousins. That’s some good company no matter the situation.

“While Hy-Vee has sponsored many collegiate sports programs across our eight-state region, we’re elated to have Caitlin as our first official NCAA athlete partner,” said Donna Tweeten, Hy-Vee’s executive vice president, Chief of Staff and President of Hy-Vee Marketing and Media in the company’s press release.

Caitlin described the partnership with Hy-Vee as an ‘ideal match’ saying, “I admire Hy-Vee’s leadership in our communities and how they are committed to giving back, especially in the areas of education and health and wellness.”

As for what she will do with the partnership, the press release mentioned that she will be involved in several upcoming health and wellness campaigns, as well as promoting her favorite go-to items at Hy-Vee on social media. The age of college athletes marketing themselves and partnering with companies is now and Caitlin looks to have struck up a great deal with the well-known and respected Midwest grocer.

As for her on the court prowess, Caitlin Clark will be back on the court for an exhibition against Truman State on November 4th and the official season opener on November 9th vs New Hampshire. Both games are at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.